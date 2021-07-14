Will You Be Friends with Me?

Will You Be Friends with Me?

Buy the Book

Celebrate the differences that make life richer and more interesting with this inclusive board book about a budding friendship.Making friends is something all children do, but sometimes it can feel scary. They might worry that no one will like them or that they are too different to find a friend.… Read More

You May Also Like...

A Rainbow of Friends

A Rainbow of Friends

Buy the Book

Friends come in all shapes, sizes, and colors; they can be funny or serious, musical or athletic, outgoing or quiet. In A Rainbow of Friends, P. K. Hallinan reminds children to celebrate their differences, because those are what make each of us so special. Through colorful illustrations and upbeat verse,… Read More

The Berenstain Bears Love One Another

The Berenstain Bears Love One Another

Buy the Book

Stan and Jan Berenstain launched the Berenstain Bears books in 1962 with The Big Honey Hunt. Since that time, more than 400 Berenstain Bears books have been published, making it one of the best-selling children's series ever. Today, Mike Berenstain continues his parents' tradition. In The Berenstain Bears Love One… Read More

That's What a Friend Is!

That's What a Friend Is!

Buy the Book

An engaging story with a positive message about being a friend. Read More

My First Day of School

My First Day of School

Buy the Book

In this lively board book, a young boy starts his first day of school not knowing what to expect. Follow along as he explores his classroom, makes new friends, and enjoys all the creative and interesting activities school can offer. My First Day of School helps first-time students, from preschoolers… Read More

God Made You Special!

God Made You Special!

Buy the Book

When you look in the mirror, you'll see his touch . . . 'cause God made you special, and he loves you very much!;Join Bob and Larry and their friends as they spread the joyful message to children that God made each of us special! Here, the lyrics to this… Read More

Will You Be Friends with Me?

Will You Be Friends with Me?

Celebrate the differences that make life richer and more interesting with this inclusive board book about a budding friendship.


Making friends is something all children do, but sometimes it can feel scary. They might worry that no one will like them or that they are too different to find a friend. In this sweet board book, the narrator lists all the ways children can be different from a prospective friend: “I wake early. You sleep late. My hair’s curly. Yours is straight. I say, ‘Now!’ You say, ‘Wait?’ Will you be friends with me?” Instead of worrying that these differences will make friendship impossible, the narrator decides that: “We’re all different. That’s okay! Life is much more fun that way.” Perfect for children heading to school or any child in a new situation trying to make friends, this encouraging book reassures readers that diversity is what makes friendship–and life–so interesting.

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

Buy Now
Arrow Icon Arrow Icon