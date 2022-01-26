Tell little ones just how much you love them with Alphabet Love—a heart-shaped board book that introduces children to the alphabet and celebrates everyday moments of love. "C is for cuddle, wrapped up so tight. D is for dancing, twirling all night." If you are looking for an alphabet book to give… Read More
Teach little ones all about love with this sweet board book. Adorable animal characters model patience, kindness, and other qualities of love, based on the "love chapter" from 1 Corinthians 13.As a mama bear and her cub observe the other animals around them, they see them acting with patience, kindness,… Read More
Struggles, meet snuggles. This little animal-filled board book celebrates the power of snuggles and empathy to smooth out a rough day. Some days, things just don't go your way--you spill your milk, you break your favorite toy, your little brother looks at you cross-eyed. One of the best ways to… Read More
Stan and Jan Berenstain launched the Berenstain Bears books in 1962 with The Big Honey Hunt. Since that time, more than 400 Berenstain Bears books have been published, making it one of the best-selling children's series ever. Today, Mike Berenstain continues his parents' tradition. In The Berenstain Bears Love One… Read More