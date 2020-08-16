Perfect for Ages 4 - 8

SPOTLIGHT TITLES

Dream Big, My Precious One

Jill Roman Lord
Celebrate the hopes and dreams you have for your little one with this rhyming picture book that inspires children to dream big, work hard, and trust in God.
 
In Dream Big, My Precious One, a narrator wonders what a young child will enjoy as he or she grows up—sports, art, music? The narrator imagines all of the incredible things the child could become, from "a doctor or zoologist, a nurse or archaeologist" all the way to "a preacher sharing God's good news, a captain on a sailing cruise, a vet to cure sick kangaroos!" Upbeat and playful, this book will inspire children to passionately pursue their dreams, knowing that God will be with them every step of the way.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jill Roman Lord is an award-winning author and a nurse anesthetist. She won her first writing award in first grade and has written ever since. Her many children’s books include If Jesus Lived Inside My HeartOne Night in Bethlehem,and God Made You Just Right. She lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, and enjoys running with her golden retriever, golfing with her husband and son, sipping coffee with her girls, and traveling.

The Night Baafore the First Day of School

Dawn Young
The sheep won't let Bo sleep in this hilarious tale of what can go wrong when the sheep you count run amok the night before the first day of school.

Anxious for the first day of school, Bo just wants to fall asleep so he'll be ready for the day. But when he tries counting sheep, the sheep get bored and scatter, and chaos ensues: "Sheep 5 snags a lunch bag and makes a strange creature. 6 swallows the apple Bo picked for his teacher. Sheep 7 grips scissors, and piece after piece, she snips and she clips, and she trims the flock's fleece." Children can count along with Bo as he finds the 10 mischievous sheep misbehaving throughout the house. With a house full of sheep and a mess to clean, will Bo get enough sleep before his big day?

With 10 out-of-control sheep and the beleaguered Bo, this action-packed story will provide comic relief for anyone who might be a little nervous about the first day of school.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dawn Young is the author of four picture books, including the Night Baafore series with WorthyKids. She has a degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA; she worked for many years for a large aerospace company. Her technical education, background, and experience have inspired her to write STEM stories that teach and entertain. Dawn is an active member of SCBWI and many other children’s writing groups. She lives in Glendale, Arizona.