WorthyKids Book-Sharing Permission Statement for Educators and Librarians
Schools and Libraries
With many schools and libraries closed or practicing social distancing or remote learning, WorthyKids has received numerous requests from teachers, school administrators, and librarians across the country asking for permission to post readings of books online for their students to access. We appreciate your efforts to adapt to the changing needs of your students and communities, and we want to support you.
If you wish to read a WorthyKids book online, we ask that you follow a few simple guidelines:
- Please note at the onset of the video that you are reading with permission from WorthyKids.
- Please only post your video through your school's or library's private platform or through another closed group or platform with limited access for only your students or patrons.
- Please delete your video or disable access by December 31, 2021, as this is a limited-time permission.
- Please send your name, school or library, city, and state, as well as the title and author/illustrator of the book(s) you intend to read online to WorthyKidsInfo@hbgusa.com.
- By posting a reading, you are agreeing to abide by the above terms.
Please tag our social media handles in any posts affiliated with your readings—we’d love to see them!
- Facebook: @worthykidsbooks
- Instagram: @worthykidsbooks
Churches and Pastors
We realize that many churches and Sunday schools are facing the same closures as schools and looking for ways to reach out to their youngest members. For permission to read aloud to your church or Sunday school class, please contact WorthyKidsInfo@hbgusa.com.