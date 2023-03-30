WorthyKids Social and Emotional Learning Reads
Taste Your Words
by Bonnie Clark
Illustrated by Todd Bright
A Flood of Kindness
by Ellen Leventhal
Illustrated by Blythe Russo
Perfect for all children experiencing loss or grief, A Flood of Kindness gracefully confronts difficult feelings and celebrates the healing power of kindness.
All children deal with sadness and loss in some way, whether it stems from a natural disaster, the death of a pet, or moving to a new place. A Flood of Kindness acknowledges those difficult feelings and helps readers process them in a healthy way. Children will be encouraged to be kind to those who need a friend and to help others in whatever way they can, no matter how small.
S Is for Sharing (and Shark!)
by Melinda Lee Rathjen
by Georgina Chidlow-Irvin
Illustrated by Amy Husband
In S Is for Sharing (and Shark!), a toothy shark attempts to learn the art of sharing with his fellow sea creatures, to humorous effect. The simple text tells a cumulative story that builds upon itself with each new S word: “S is for Sharing and Skis and School.” The concept of sharing — an important one as children enter classroom and playground environments — is woven throughout, making this title perfect for the back-to-school season. Children will enjoy predicting the repeating elements and recognizing the letter S as they learn about sharing with these adorably hip animal friends. Little hands will love the feeling of the soft “flocking” texture on the cover.
Will You Be Friends with Me?
by Kathleen Long Bostrom
Illustrated by Jo de Ruiter
Celebrate the differences that make life richer and more interesting with this inclusive board book about a budding friendship.
Penguin & Moose Brave the Night
by Hannah C. Hall
by Stacy Curtis
In this charming picture book, best friends Penguin and Moose learn how to be strong despite their worries as they face their fear of the dark.Penguin's excited to go to his first sleepover at his friend Moose's house! But Moose doesn't use a nightlight, and Penguin is afraid of the dark. To protect himself from the things that go bump in the night, Penguin prepares with an array of tactics and tools, including a slingshot, a football helmet, and bug spray. But when nothing works to chase Penguin's fears away, Moose shares his own trick: remembering that God is always with him. Written by best-selling author Hannah C. Hall, this second book in the charming Penguin & Moose series is the perfect bedtime story to reassure scaredy-penguins everywhere.
A Door Made for Me
by Tyler Merritt
Illustrated by Lonnie Ollivierre
This emotional and honest picture book explores a racist encounter from the perspective of a young Black boy, while offering a message of unconditional love and acceptance to soothe the pain of blind prejudice.In this story based on the author's childhood, a young Black boy confronts his first experience of overt racism. In recounting the events to his grandfather, the young narrator asks: “How can she hate me when she doesn’t know me?” Grandpa offers wisdom and encouragement to the child, reminding him that another person’s hate does not change the fact that he is loved and that he matters. While offering an unflinching look at the emotional impact of the encounter, Tyler Merritt presents a message of love and acceptance that will resonate with young readers and offer a starting point for conversations about racial equality between parent or caregiver and child.
Something
by Natalee Creech
Illustrated by Pablo Pino
Empower your child to be a positive force in the world with this encouraging picture book that teaches kids that no matter how small an action may be, there is always something they can do to make the world a better place.
"When I know a friend is hurting then my heart starts aching too, like it’s asking me a question . . . is there something I can do?"
Based on a familiar passage from Matthew 25, this picture book explores themes of compassion and empathy, encouraging children to take positive action when they see a need in the world around them. From big things—like helping to plant a community garden or trying to find a home for an animal in need—to small things—like making a card or welcoming someone new—there is always something we can do! The book's lyrical refrain will stick with kids long after the book is closed: "If there’s something that you notice, there is something you can do. Keep your kindness radar working—maybe something starts with you!" Immerse your little one in a world of kindness and hope with this gorgeously illustrated offering from Natalee Creech.
Moonlight Memories
by Amanda Davis
Illustrated by Michelle Jing Chan
Discover how a young girl gains healing and hope as she processes the loss of a loved one in this beautifully sensitive story.
Piper is feeling sad and empty after the loss of her mother. So when her father, who is struggling in his own way, gives her a telescope to console her, she’s excited to explore the night sky. But she doesn’t find stars or planets when she looks through her lens. Instead, she finds a constellation of memories, a treasured collection of big and small moments with her mother, which she hurries to draw before they fade from view. Night after night she sketches, until eventually, she finds herself in a room covered in memories, surrounded by reminders of her mother’s love.
This poignant book offers children a pathway to acknowledge and process their grief over the loss of a loved one. The author's spare and lyrical language provides the emotional depth the topic requires, while allowing parents and caregivers to use the book to begin deeper conversations with their young loved ones. Whether children choose to use art as their outlet or find another way, the message is clear: they can carry the memories of their loved ones with them. An ending Note to Parents features guidance from a licensed children's counselor about how to use the book and where to find additional resources. Written from a place of personal experience, this story strives to bring comfort to children hurting after loss.