WorthyKids Faith-Based Reads
I Pray You'll Be . . .
by Hannah C. Hall
Illustrated by Catalin Ardeleanu
Remind little ones that bold, heartfelt prayers support them every day with this sweet picture book from best-selling author Hannah C. Hall.
Expressing daring dreams and heartfelt hopes for a beloved child, this irresistible book tells kids that there are people in their lives who care for them and believe in them, and that a loving God hears our prayers and shapes their futures. Simultaneously challenging and comforting, the beautiful verse encourages boldness and bravery, but also humility and gentleness: "And when you finally find your way and dawn comes breaking through, you’ll show the way to others with the same grace shown to you.” Perfect for reading with a special child, this empowering picture book will remind kids that they are supported by the love, hopes, and prayers of those who care deeply for them.
Uniquely You
by Joyce Meyer
Illustrated by Marcin Piwowarski
From #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer, this sweetly inspiring picture book encourages children to embrace their wonderfully unique God-given identities.
Do you ever wish you looked more like your friend? Or maybe you wish you were better at something, like soccer, or spelling, or drawing. Instead of comparing yourself to others or thinking about ways you could be different, remember this incredible truth–God made you the way you are for a reason, and you are amazing! You are beautiful and talented in your own unique ways, and you are exactly who God wants you to be. In this picture book, renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer invites children to find the joy that comes from embracing their own unique identities and celebrating the unique identities of those around them.
You Can Shine So Bright!
by Jeremy Vuolo
by Jinger Vuolo
Illustrated by Naomi C. Robinson
Help little ones learn to live by faith and love others well with this picture book from beloved television stars Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo.
This sweet and inspiring book encourages children to let their light shine as they move about the world. As they read along, little readers will be introduced to the fruits of the Spirit from Galatians 5:22–23. Written in lighthearted verse, the story follows a group of children as they model love, joy, patience, peace, and more in everyday, relatable scenarios. This book, straight from the heart of the Vuolos, is perfect for families looking for a faith-based story to share together.
Something
by Natalee Creech
Illustrated by Pablo Pino
Empower your child to be a positive force in the world with this encouraging picture book that teaches kids that no matter how small an action may be, there is always something they can do to make the world a better place.
"When I know a friend is hurting then my heart starts aching too, like it’s asking me a question . . . is there something I can do?"
Based on a familiar passage from Matthew 25, this picture book explores themes of compassion and empathy, encouraging children to take positive action when they see a need in the world around them. From big things—like helping to plant a community garden or trying to find a home for an animal in need—to small things—like making a card or welcoming someone new—there is always something we can do! The book's lyrical refrain will stick with kids long after the book is closed: "If there’s something that you notice, there is something you can do. Keep your kindness radar working—maybe something starts with you!" Immerse your little one in a world of kindness and hope with this gorgeously illustrated offering from Natalee Creech.
Nothing
by Natalee Creech
Illustrated by Joseph Cowman
This uplifting book joyfully explores the biblical promise that nothing can separate us from God’s love.
Can anything stop God’s love and God’s grace? This uplifting picture book joyfully explores the answer from Romans 8:38-39-nothing can separate us from God’s love. Curious children wonder if God’s love can be stopped by rumbling volcanoes, deep oceans, elaborate disguises, and personal shortcomings, and come to the comforting conclusion that “There is nothing so powerful, nothing so strong-God’s love is too high and too deep and too long!” With whimsical rhyme and imaginative illustrations, this affirming book gives children confidence in God’s unstoppable love.
God Made You Too
by Chelsea Tornetto
Illustrated by Kimberley Barnes
This uplifting picture book celebrates God's creation of the world—and of each unique child.God made you. But why? After all, he made great galaxies and vast oceans and fascinating flamingoes. Isn’t that enough?
Through brilliant rhymes and vivid word pictures, author Chelsea Tornetto reminds little readers that to God, the mountains and the whales and the snowflakes were never enough. To our loving Creator, the beautiful world that he made was always incomplete without one very special piece—you.
Cuddle-Up Prayers
by Michelle Medlock Adams
Illustrated by Mernie Gallagher-Cole
Cuddle up close with this collection of toddler-friendly prayers. These simple prayers cover everything little ones may want to talk to God about, such as asking for help, thanking God for food or friends, or just talking about what they think and feel. With its cushy, padded cover and sturdy pages, Cuddle Up Prayers is durable enough to withstand years of use from growing kids. As you spend time praying with your child, they will quickly discover that any time is a good time to talk to God.
Young readers will discover just how powerful God's Word is in this hardcover collection of Scripture and encouragement, newly adapted from #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer's The Secret Power of Speaking God's Word.
That's What Love Is
by Hannah C. Hall
Illustrated by Brendan Kearney
God's Love Is Like Sunshine
by Sarah Parker Rubio
Illustrated by Dream Chen
Explore the infectiously cheerful nature of God's love with this heartwarming board book!
A joyful celebration of God's deep love for little ones, God's Love Is Like Sunshine takes a subject that could be confusing—God's love—and makes it accessible to kiddos. How? By comparing that love to objects and ideas children know and love, such as warm sunshine, overflowing orange juice, and soft clouds. These comparisons paint a beautiful picture of a love that is kind, gentle, and generous. But most importantly, God's Love Is Like Sunshine celebrates how God's love fills up our hearts so they overflow with kindness, gentleness, and generosity for other people. With illustrations that radiate childlike joy and a message that encourages little ones to love God and the people around them, this sweet board book is sure to make you smile.
God's Always Loving You
by Janna Matthies
Illustrated by Airin O’Callaghan
In this sweet title by P. K. Hallinan, the author supposes what God might say in a personal letter written to a child. The unconditional and unlimited nature of God’s love is revealed through simple and lyrical language. I love you, My child, so hear what I say: Nothing can pry Me or drive Me away. Your future’s as brilliant as the sun on the sea… And I’ll love you forever, through all eternity. Rich and textured illustrations and fun die-cuts will make this heartwarming book a family favorite for years to come.
Penguin & Moose Brave the Night
by Hannah C. Hall
by Stacy Curtis
In this charming picture book, best friends Penguin and Moose learn how to be strong despite their worries as they face their fear of the dark.Penguin's excited to go to his first sleepover at his friend Moose's house! But Moose doesn't use a nightlight, and Penguin is afraid of the dark. To protect himself from the things that go bump in the night, Penguin prepares with an array of tactics and tools, including a slingshot, a football helmet, and bug spray. But when nothing works to chase Penguin's fears away, Moose shares his own trick: remembering that God is always with him. Written by best-selling author Hannah C. Hall, this second book in the charming Penguin & Moose series is the perfect bedtime story to reassure scaredy-penguins everywhere.