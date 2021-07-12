[WorthyKids -Cat]
[Sample header image below, replace URL below with your new image’s URL to replace. Based on your image’s original sizing, you may not need the “height” and “width” properties. Feel free to delete or adjust the numbers based on your preference. However, 1000px by 300px is a pretty standard blog post image sizing.]
[Sample intro text below.]
[Based on the book Will You Be Friends With Me? by Kathleen Long Bostrom, this activity kit includes:
- A coloring page
- A maze
- A drawing activity
Fill in your email address below to get your instant download of all three activities!]
[Sample Formstack embed code below. Feel free to replace with your own Formstack embed codes from different forms.]
Online Form – Bamboozled By Jesus
[Sample featured titles below. Simply replace the ISBNs below to add in your preferred book.]
Will You Be Friends with Me?
by Kathleen Long Bostrom
Illustrated by Jo de Ruiter
Celebrate the differences that make life richer and more interesting with this inclusive board book about a budding friendship.
God Knows Me
by WorthyKids/Ideals
God Knows Me: 365 Daily Devos for Boys is the latest 365-day;devotional from VeggieTales. Filled with fresh content for a new year and favorite VeggieTales characters, this devotional offers the perfect opportunity for parents and sons to share time together each day. Each entry includes a Bible verse, short devotion, Thought of the Day, and prayer. Gospel-centered content will help children learn more about God and develop a daily practice to keep him close in their lives. Perfect for bedtime reading, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start each day, this devotional will remind children that God knows and loves them.
Bamboozled By Jesus
by Yvonne Orji
Thriving stand-up comic and actress Yvonne Orji—best known as Issa Rae's BFF on the HBO series, Insecure—shares the secrets to living the life of your dreams.Yvonne Orji has never shied away from being unapologetically herself, and that includes being outspoken about her faith. Known for interpreting Biblical stories and metaphors to fit current times, her humorous and accessible approach to faith leaves even non-believers inspired and wanting more.
The way Yvonne sees it, God is a Sovereign Prankster, punking folks long before Ashton Kutcher made it cool. When she meditates on her own life—complete with unforeseen blessings and unanticipated roadblocks—she realizes it’s one big testimony to how God tricked her into living out her wildest dreams. And she wants us to join in on getting bamboozled. This is not a Self-Help book—it’s a Get Yours book!
In Bamboozled by Jesus, a frank and fresh advice book, Orji takes readers on a journey through twenty-five life lessons, gleaned from her own experiences and her favorite source of inspiration: the Bible. But this ain’t your mama’s Bible study. Yvonne infuses wit and heart in sharing pointers like why the way up is sometimes down, and how fear is synonymous to food poisoning. Her joyful, confident approach to God will inspire everyone to catapult themselves out of the mundane and into the magnificent.
With bold authenticity and practical relatability, Orji is exactly the kind of cultural leader we need in these chaotic times. And her journey through being Bamboozled by Jesus paints a powerful picture of what it means to say “yes” to a life you never could’ve imagined—if it wasn’t your own.