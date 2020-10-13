Meet Hannah C. Hall

Hannah C. Hall is a best-selling author, speaker, and stay-at-home mom. She has written more than a dozen books for children, including the popular God Bless series, which has topped half a million in sales and includes four ECPA bestsellers. Hannah lives on a small farm in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, with her husband, five children, two dogs, one cat, and a dwindling number of chickens.

Tell us about That’s What Love Is. Where did you get the idea for the book?

That’s What Love Is is a board book that celebrates the attributes of true love—patience, kindness, not envious or boastful, etc.— using sweet animal scenarios and fun rhymes to show that love is not just something we say. It’s something we do!

My family and I have a small farm, and I have found myself fascinated by how instinctively “loving” our animals behave. Hens that protect their chicks under their wings at night, our dog that faithfully guards our home, the patience of a mama cat with her unendingly-playful kittens. So when I decided to write a book that specifically celebrated the characteristics of love, I had such fun using the examples I see every day in the animals around me.

You’ve written so many children’s books. How do you continue to come up with new ideas?

Fortunately, I have five young kids. Which means that for the last decade or so, I’ve had a nonstop supply of childlike behavior to observe and childlike questions to answer. I’ve based many of my books off of something a child in my life has done or said or asked. They are a constant supply of hilarious, silly, and precious material.

Of all the books you’ve written, have any of them stood out as your favorites? If so, which ones and why?

My most recent picture book, Penguin and Moose, is pretty high on my list of favorites. Penguin and Moose are both such fun characters to write. Penguin is hilariously dramatic, and Moose is the kind of friend I pray my kids will have (and be!)

What is your favorite fall recipe or drink?

I make a Harvest Pumpkin Apple Bread recipe that has about three-weeks-worth of my daily caloric intake in every slice. It is completely worth it.

Where can we find out more about you?

Come visit me at Hannahchall.com or on FB at facebook.com/authorHannahCHall